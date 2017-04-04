Sunderland streets feature in striking dance exhibition

The image of a dancer leaping through the air at Frederick Street, Sunderland, forms part of a new exhibition which captures dancers at unusual locations across the North East.

Moving Cities North East sees dancers leaping and spinning at locations including the Angel of the North, North Shields Fish Quay, Alnwick Gardens and the Tyne bridges.

Dancers Tim Rubidge and Rosie Macari in John Street, Sunderland

Newcastle-based arts company Moving Art Management say the aim of the project is to reframe how we view these places by creating a snapshot of dance outdoors. Moving Art Management teamed up with world-renowned photographer Jevan Chowdhury to bring his multi-award winning international project, Moving Cities, to the North East.

His projects so far have captured dancers in the cityscapes of Paris, Athens, Brussels and Prague, and most recently a film in Dallas, Texas.

Shot in the middle of winter over three days, Moving Art Management, Jevan and 12 North East professional dancers from different dance genres took to the streets to capture photographs in 25 locations.

A preview of the images on Instagram has already received thousands of likes.

Dancer Robert Anderson in Grainger Market, Newcastle

The series of images will be launched on Thursday at Dance City in Temple Street, Newcastle, and will be on display until June, before moving to Alnwick Playhouse in July and August and the Bridges shopping centre, Sunderland, in October.

A programme of themed dance workshops will also be offered to the public and local groups near each venue.

After the regional tour, the photos will be a permanent feature at Dance City.

Admission to Dance City is free, for details visit http://www.dancecity.co.uk/