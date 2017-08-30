Sunderland model chosen to represent Boohoo fashion campaign

A Sunderland model has been hand-picked for a national campaign which embraces women’s individuality.

Michelle Lee Ball, 20, from Castletown is one of only a handful of women chosen to take part in a photo shoot with online fashion retailer Boohoo as part of their All Girls campaign.

Michelle modelling for Boohoo

The energy consultancy firm worker was chosen after posting pictures of herself on social media using the hashtag #allgirls.

Her look caught the eye of model Felicity Hayward who chose her to represent the brand.

For her role in the campaign, Michelle won a new wardrobe of clothes and travelled to London to take part in a photoshoot where she modelled outfits for Boohoo.

She said: “To enter the competition you just had to upload a picture of yourself using the hashtag, and say what makes you a Boohoo girl. The next day I got a message saying I’d been chosen by Felicity and was I available to come to London for the photoshoot.”

Michelle in Boohoo clothing

Michelle is no stranger to the camera after being chosen to taken part in a Yours Clothing campaign.

The resulting images were used in stores across the country, including in the Bridges branch where Michelle used to work.

Michelle hopes the modelling shoots will open up doors to her becoming a plus-size model. Michelle, who is a size 18-20, says she is proud to fly the flag for body positivity and has a blog, Redhead with Curves, on which she posts updates on beauty and plus-size fashion.

Speaking about the Boohoo campaign, she said: “All Girls is about girls of all backgrounds and sizes across Britain embracing who they are, which is a message I really support.

Michelle modelling for Yours Clothing

“I had some great feedback on the day and they said they like how bubbly I came across in pictures. It was one of the most exciting shoots I’ve been on.

“It’s really helped with my confidence and given me more of a push and drive to pursue this as a career. I’m hoping experiences like this will lead to me being noticed by an agency.”

Speaking about why she chose Michelle to be part of the campaign, Felicity said: “Michelle’s fierce confidence oozes from her pictures. She looked like a curvy girl that others would look up to. I wanted her in my gang!”

Michelle in Yours Clothing