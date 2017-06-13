South Tyneside boutique help local MMA star to dress for success

Suits you, Sir.

A South Tyneside boutique have suited and booted an MMA fighter as he aims to put in a knockout performance in the UFC.

UFC James Mulheron new suit supplied by Master Debonair Staff Chris Joyce

It was announced last month that James “The Juggernaut” Mulheron, 29, from South Shields had been signed to the world’s biggest fight promoter in a multi-fight deal.

Ahead of James’ debut clash on the international stage, Master Debonair in East Boldon have provided him with a suit as he flies the flag for the North East at press events.

In between training for his bout with America’s Justin Willis at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on July 16, which will be screened worldwide on BT Sport, James swapped his lycra for tweed and chose a dapper Mark Darcy three-piece from the independent business.

James, who trains at Fitness 2000 in Roker and Powerhouse gym in South Shields, said he’d been overwhelmed by the public support since the announcement he’d signed for UFC.

It marks the pinnacle of his career for the fighter who’s been well-known on the fight scene for a number of years and is already British and European champion.

He said: “It’s been non-stop since the announcement and the support from people has been amazing. I think people are proud that I’m one of the few from the North East who’s made the UFC and for me it’s a dream come true. To fight with UFC is the pinnacle of the sport.”

The clash in Glasgow will be extra special for James whose family hail from the Scottish city.

Speaking about his opponent, James, who is managed by Sunderland-based GBANA Sports Management said: “He’s a tough fella but I’m confident I’ll win. Training’s all going to plan and I have more experience.”

Since opening last year, Master Debonair has proved popular with its range of smart menswear and recently kitted out the South Shields FC team ahead of their FA Vase victory at Wembley.

Jacqui Hassan, events coordinator at the boutique in Station Road, said: “Since we opened in April last year, the business has gone from strength to strength and it’s great to be able to support other local success stories like James and the South Shields football team.

“We offer a range of off the peg suits which we can then alter accordingly.”

•Tickets for UFC Fight Night Glasgow: Nelson Vs Ponzinibbio on Sunday, July 16 are on sale now from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.