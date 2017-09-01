Personalisation event returns to Dalton Park’s Radley branch

Have your say

Handbag brand Radley is hosting a personalisation event at its Dalton Park branch tomorrow.

Following the success of the store’s first event in July, shoppers will be able to take advantage of the monogrammed bespoke service from 10am on Saturday September 2.

Limited edition handbag charms, embossed with customers’ initials, will be complimentary with all purchases over £100.

A range of leather colours and finishes will be on offer to handbag lovers and they will be able to witness the embossing process in store.

Louise Thompson, marketing manager at Dalton Park, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming back Radley’s personalisation service following its success in July.

“Monogrammed accessories are so in right now, so if you’re a lover of the trend this event is the one for you.”

Radley is situated near Dalton Park’s central entrance, next to Chapelle Jewellery across from Adidas Outlet.