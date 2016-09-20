Northumbria Police to join in Sunderland Pride celebrations this weekend

Northumbria Police are set to join in the Sunderland Pride celebrations this weekend.

Uniformed officers will parade with a host of other organisations on Sunday, in what is the sixth year of the event.

The parade with floats starts at noon from Sunderland Civic Centre before making its way to Park Lane, where there will be stalls, music and fun until 7pm.

Officers will lend their support and, in partnership with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Northumbria Police will be hosting the Sunderland Pride Breakfast.

This year, the visitors will be invited to go to the Northumbria Police stall in Park Lane, where there will be recruitment ambassadors on hand to encourage pride visitors to consider joining the police - giving the public the chance to 'be the difference'.

More than 600 new police officers will join the force over the next three years, and the event will be an opportunity for people to speak to the recruitment ambassadors and find out what it takes to be an officer.

The force is also bringing a couple of their hardworking police dogs, a spaniel and labrador, to meet the public at noon.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird said: "Sunderland Pride is always a fantastic occasion showcasing all that is great about the city and its vibrant LGBT+ community.

"As well as a celebration of diversity, Pride is also the perfect opportunity for us to raise awareness of our commitment to supporting all communities.

"There is no place for homophobia, biphobia or transphobia here - it’s as simple as that.

"We want anyone subjected to any form of abuse - for being who they are - to speak out knowing they will be listened to, understood, and supported by Northumbria Police."

Superintendent Sarah Pitt, from South Area Command, said: "Sunderland Pride is a lovely friendly event to take part in and makes the city proud to host this real celebration of Pride.

"We're also pleased to highlight our biggest police recruitment campaign in a decade and want to encourage people to talk to our officers about the difference they could make to policing in their community if they apply to join us.

"We also want to make sure that anyone who experiences hate crime has the confidence to come forward and report it to officers so it can be fully investigated.

"Helping to increase the confidence of victims in coming forward to report offences is very important to us and events such as this help us to reach those who may be affected.

"We also have people from the LGB&T+ Support Association here on the day as well as our Police Cadets and Special Constables, and some of our police dogs too."

Officers want to know what people who have experienced hate crime think about the response from Northumbria Police, and are asking people to complete an online questionnaire at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/2XRBNR5

To find out more about your local neighbourhood policing team and LGB&T Liaison Officer, visit the neighbourhood pages of the force's website at www.northumbria.police.uk

To find out more about policing in Sunderland, follow @npsunderland on Twitter and visit the Sunderland pages of the Northumbria Police Facebook page.

To find out more information about a career with the force, visit http://careers.northumbria.police.uk/