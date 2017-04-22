New exhibition showcases work of those living with dementia

An exhibition of work by people living with dementia and their carers opens at Arts Centre Washington this weekend.

Titled Creative Age, the new exhibition is created by a group of the same name who meet weekly at the centre.

Making flowers to add to the Creative Age Penshaw Monument sculpture.

One of a few groups in the region, Creative Age is a pioneering scheme devised by Gateshead charity Equal Arts and funded by Comic Relief and Arts Council England.

The group have been working with a number of different artists using different mediums and gaining new skills to create their first exhibition, which includes drawings, felting, glasswork, giant portraits, cyanotype printing, animation, fantasy film and a 3d installation of Penshaw Monument.

Rachel Hamer, participation co-ordinator at Arts Centre Washington, said: “The group have been on an amazing journey from the start of this project to working

towards this exhibition.

Creative Age artists Penshaw Monument sculpture.

“The participants are excited to share the work that they have created and share the skills that they have gained from a range of fantastic artists. One of the main benefits that the members have found during the sessions is the peer to peer support and conversations that happen, without dementia being the focus of the group but with creativity at the forefront.

Sunderland City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Wellness and Culture, Coun John Kelly said: “Truly, this is what the arts and art are all about as they are helping improve people’s lives through creativity. I know this is a worthy project and I know this is going to be a very worthy exhibition.”

•A launch event will take place at Arts Centre Washington today from 11am to 2pm.