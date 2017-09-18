Menswear business cuts a dash to win industry award

Suits you, Sir!

A South Tyneside menswear boutique has won a coveted Drapers Independents Award after impressing judges with their dapper suits.

Simon outside the business in East Boldon

Master Debonair, in Station Road, East Boldon, picked up the Best New Business award at the national awards ceremony held in London.

Simon Whitaker, founder of Master Debonair, said: “We are delighted and very humbled to receive this award we didn’t expect it at all. I cannot thank

our amazing team and our wonderful customers enough.

“Our business is based on helping people feel good, it’s far more than clothes. We are so happy to bring this national award back to the North East.”

Judges at the awards, which feature 15 categories, praised the business saying: “This business was set up to fill a gap in the market for smart men’s accessories and clothing. It’s a very impressive business and its location makes it a true destination store.”

Keely Stocker, editorial director, Drapers, said: “I am continually impressed by the attention to detail, commitment to customer service, and sheer

grit and determination demonstrated by the winners of the Drapers Independents Awards, and this year was no exception.

“The best independents know how to make their customers feel truly special, which is why they thrive despite the challenges facing the sector. “Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

Since opening last year, the boutique has built up a loyal following and earlier this year kitted out the South Shields FC team ahead of their FA Vase victory at Wembley.