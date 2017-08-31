How you can be part of the launch of Sunderland’s Fire Station

Do you want to help the launch of The Fire Station be a flaming success?

The hunt is on to find people who want to be part of a Sunderland Dragon performance piece, a new take on the Lambton Worm, which will launch the city’s new cultural venue on November 23.

Action from Periplums 7 Alleys performance, part of Hulls 2017 City of Culture. Picture by Anete Sooda Photography

The large-scale, live performance will officially open The Fire Station after the £3.5m transformation of the Edwardian fire station on High Street West.

With the help of 200 local people, the event will be performed by Periplum, an internationally-acclaimed outdoor theatre company who have also worked with the current UK City of Culture, Hull.

The performance will be the culmination of a £120,000 six-month project, which has been partly commissioned by The Mac Trust, who own The Fire Station, and The Cultural Spring arts project.

Community participation projects, which will feed into the performance, start in September.

Emma Horsman, project director for the Cultural Spring, explained: “There will be two stages to the community sessions. The first few will be taster sessions in drama, dance and music, with our three delivery partners, Dance City, Live Theatre and Sunderland Music Education Hub, working together.

“The later sessions will be led separately by our partners, and will give specific roles to our volunteers. They’ll be open to anyone with an interest in dance, music, movement or performance, from seven to 107 and to people of no experience to people with vast experience.”

The sessions will be hosted in venues in Pennywell, Pallion, Hendon and at Sunderland College.

The opening performance, which will be a mixture of movement, music, pyrotechnics and drama, is expected to attract an audience of between 1,500 and 2,000 people and will be presented outside of and around The Fire Station on the same night as the city’s Christmas Lights switch on.

Helen Green, director of The Fire Station, said: “The opening event will be the culmination of months of workshops and rehearsals and we’re looking for as many local people to get involved as possible. We’re very excited by what Periplum have planned – it’s going to be a very special evening and a fantastic way to officially open what will be a game-changing venue in Sunderland.

“Periplum will be weaving in local stories and characters into the narrative, so will be speaking to lots of Sunderland people to hear their stories. The show will be a celebration of Sunderland, its people, its history, and its future – hopefully as UK City of Culture in 2021.”

•To register your interest in attending the twice-weekly two-hour community sessions, email the Cultural Spring’s Georgia Shippen at georgia.shippen@theculturalspring.org.uk