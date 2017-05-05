Forget Paris & Milan - Sunderland hosts its own fashion weekend

Fashionistas are set to flock to The Bridges to bag the latest trends at its second annual Fashion Weekend.

Following the success of the inaugural event last year, the shopping centre has brought back the style showcase which features live catwalk shows today, tomorrow and Sunday.

Models take to the catwalk in The Bridges Shopping Centre, to launch the centre's Fashion Weekend.

The event opened last night with a catwalk show featuring styles from the shopping centre’s retailers including Topshop, Debenhams and River Island, which recently announced the branch would be upsizing to the Bridges’ former Sports Direct store.

Samantha Czwordon-Wright, marketing manager at the Bridges, said: “The catwalk shows were incredibly popular last year. We were blown away by the response and many of the retailers sold out of the clothes from the catwalk.

“The main aim of the show is to showcase that Sunderland is a great place for fashion wear and that we are constantly evolving our aspirations as a centre.

“We have a number of new retailers to the catwalk this year, including Coast and Foot Asylum.”

The live fashion shows, which are free to attend, take place at various times with four today, four tomorrow and three on Sunday.

Samantha added: “The Fashion Weekend gives us a brilliant opportunity to showcase what the Bridges has to offer for shoppers of all ages, sizes, and budgets – and of course, to help them update their wardrobes with the season’s top trends. The shows will also take place on Sunday, the same day as the city’s 10k, so partners and family of runners are more than welcome to enjoy the Fashion Weekend experience while they wait.”

The Bridges’ resident blogger Sarah Jayne Adams said: “The Fashion Weekend creates such a buzz around the centre and the live catwalk shows are a great way to see what the current trends are. Plus, you can actually buy the looks straight from the runway, which makes getting your wardrobe summer-ready a lot easier.”

