Do you have what it takes to be a dance teacher at Sunderland’s Old Fire Station development?

The hunt is on for dance teachers as the development of Sunderland’s Old Fire Station hots up.

Dance City, who already run a successful dance agency in Newcastle, are one of the key partners who will be helping to shape the city’s emerging cultural quarter, which is centred around the transformation of the once derelict fire station into an arts and culture hub.

As part of the £3million development in High Street West, Dance City will be opening two studios in the building from January 2018.

Ahead of the opening, the studio is looking for teachers who will lead children’s and adult’s classes in the first floor studios.

A spokeswoman for Dance City said: “Dance City is looking for experienced, energetic and passionate dance teachers to deliver dance classes at its new studios in Sunderland opening in January 2018.

“Dance City will be offering a wide range of children’s and adult’s dance classes from two new purpose-built studios, which will be part of The Fire Station development in Sunderland City Centre.

“Dance City classes are widely known for their excellent standard of teaching, welcoming and inclusive atmosphere and emphasis on enjoyment rather than exams.

“Teachers will be highly skilled, friendly, enthusiastic and able to meet the needs of a wide range of people, including those with age-related and other additional needs.”

Teachers are being sought in the following styles: Dance for 0-4’s, Tap, Ballet, Salsa, Dance/ Fitness, Contemporary, Aerial, Bollywood, Jazz, Musical Theatre, African Dance, Capoeira, Hip Hop, Yoga and Pilates.

Dance Teachers interested in applying are invited to contact classes & hires coordinator, Mel Cook mel.cook@dancecity.co.uk, with a CV and expression of interest by Friday, July 21

Other highlights at the development, being led by the MAC Trust, will be a restaurant, cafe, heritage centre and drama studio.