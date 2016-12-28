Blogger shines a light on Sunderland’s style secrets

A fashionista is showcasing some of Sunderland’s best-kept style secrets after becoming the Bridges’ first resident blogger.

Though bloggers have taken social media by storm in recent years with their lifestyle posts, Sarah Jayne Adams, 25, of Havelock Park, is one of only a handful who shine a light on Wearside’s fashion and beauty.

Sarah on a shoot in Sunniside

Impressed by her blog, titled Plain Sarah Jayne, the Bridges Shopping Centre asked her to become a resident blogger to keep people informed of the trends and bargains available in its stores.

As well as writing monthly posts for the Bridges website, Sarah regularly makes social media updates on her fashion picks and beauty bargains she unearths at city centre retailers.

Sarah, who also works as a features editor for Belle Bridal magazine, said she’s noticed huge changes in the brands available at the centre over the years.

“I’ve been shopping at the Bridges ever since I was allowed to go into town on my own, when I was 14,” she explained.

Sarah Jayne Adams

The former Sunderland University student added: “I don’t think people realise just how many brands are available at The Bridges and I feel really passionate about showing people that you don’t have to go to the Metro Centre or Newcastle to get them.

“Fashion and beauty sells really well and at the Bridges you have really high-end beauty brands in Debenhams, as well as more affordable products in Boots, there’s something for every budget.”

Sarah, who started her career at North East-based Etc magazine, first came to the attention of the Bridges after being short-listed in the Blogger category at this year’s Retail and Style Awards.

Samantha Czwordon-Wright, marketing manager for The Bridges, said: “We needed a blogger to help talk about the fashion and beauty offer in the centre and Sarah was the first person to come to mind.

“It was a bit of a no brainer really - she’s a local lass, she writes well and she’s stylish but, above all, she’s real and that really matters because the blogs need to be authentic.

“Each month she hits our brief really well by providing a fabulous run down of her top affordable and aspirational fashion and beauty picks.”

•Read Sarah Jayne’s Bridges blogs in the what’s on section at http://thebridges-shopping.com/, on her personal blog http://plainsarahjayne.com/

or follow her on Twitter @sarah_adams24