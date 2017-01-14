Bag yourself a VIP shopping experience at Dalton Park

Fancy a shopping spree for free?

To mark the opening of the new Bonmarché store in Dalton Park, Murton, we’ve teamed up with the ladies fashion retailer to give away a top prize.

As part of the competition, one winner will receive a £100 Bonmarché gift voucher and a VIP personal shopping experience within the new store.

The retailer is looking for a “fantastic female” to win the prize and is asking people to explain, in no more than 200 words, why you, a friend or relative deserve to feel fabulous.

The new Bonmarché store will open its doors in Dalton Park at 10am on Friday, December 3. The first 30 customers who purchase at the store will receive a free gift bag.

The shop is the latest to join the site which has recently welcomed Cineworld, Pizza Express, Prezzo and Frankie and Benny’s as part of a £45million expansion.

