Woodbridge stops Walker in his tracks

Baz Walker

Glen Woodbridge came out on top in the battle of the Golden Fleece Darts Premier League top two.

Woodbridge prevailed 5-2 against league leader Baz Walker with winning legs of 15, 16, 17 and 21, including two 180s.

Walker responded with a best leg of 15 darts, including a 180.

Walker bounced back from his top of the table defeat to beat Jaxon Douglass 5-1.

Mark Forth defeated Don Green 5-2, with both players’ best leg coming in 20 darts.

Steve Richardson beat his son Gary 5-2 as both players enjoyed a 19-dart leg.

Steve Carr beat Mark Forth 5-2, with Carr’s best leg a 21- darter.

Mike McBain dished out a 5-0 defeat to John Doran, winning with legs of 18 and 21, plus a 180.

Andy Clark saw off the challenge of Gary Richardson to win 5-3.

Denny Cullen defeated Andy Clark 5-2.

The last game of the night saw Steve Richardson beat Pete Wilson 5-1.

Richardson enjoyed winning legs of 17, 19, 20 (twice) and 21 darts, plus a great finish of 117.