Wonderful Woodbridge wins Finals night title

Darts

Glen Woodbridge clinched the Golden Fleece Darts League Finals night crown when he defeated Lee Rump 11-8 in a tense encounter.

Woodbridge stormed into a 10-4 lead, but Rump claimed the next four legs to set up a nervous final.

However, Woodbridge held his nerve and won the next leg to win the final 11-8.

Woodbridge enjoyed the victory with legs of 16, 17 (twice), 18 (twice) and 20 (twice) darts.

Rump also hit winning legs in 16, 17, 19 and 20 (three), plus two 180s.

Earlier in the evening, the quarter-finals kicked things off and the first game saw Baz Walker defeat Denny Cullen 7-3.

Walker had winning legs in 12, 19, 20 (twice) and a great finish of 121, including a superb 180.

Cullen replied with a best leg of 20 darts, plus a 180.

Woodbridge’s path to the final started with a 7-3 win over Mike McBain.

Lee Rump and Steve Richardson shared the first eight legs, but it was Rump who pulled away to win the match 7-4.

Rump had winning legs in 14, 15, 19 and 21 darts (twice), plus two 180s.

Richardson’s best legs were in 16, 17 and 21 darts, including a 180.

In the final quarter-final match, Marco Laybourn beat Micky Watson 7-6 in an epic match.

The first semi-final saw Rump beat Baz Walker 9-6, with all of Rump’s winning legs coming in 21 darts or under.

The other semi went all the way as Marco Laybourn took a 4-1 lead, but Glen Woodbridge fought hard and won the match 9-8.

The new Golden Fleece Darts League commences January 17.