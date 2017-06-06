Whitburn wallop Murton to keep up pressure at the top

snooker

Whitburn continue to apply the pressure on Washington Snooker at the top of the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League after they stormed to a 4-1 victory over Murton Colliery.

John Smith, Joe Cromby, Graeme Ablett and Mark Fox put Whitburn in total control to leave Murton shellshocked.

In the pairs, Eddie Williamson/Jackson Mason won Murton a consolation point when they beat Smith/Cromby 72-22 to reduce the defeat to 4-1.

Leaders Washington Snooker welcomed Steels and started well with Norman Leslie winning the first frame against Tommy Ayre.

Lee Norton levelled the match before Stephen Thompson moved Washington back into the lead.

Jimmy Gales beat Gavin Dixon in the fourth frame, before Leslie/Thompson won the pairs against Ray Charlton Jnr/Ray Charlton Snr for the 3-2 win.

A clearance of 71 by Graham Rutland got South Hylton off to the perfect start at home to The Hetton Centre, and then Bobby Boyce increased the lead.

Ian Stewart increased Hylton’s lead before breaks of 39 and 27 helped Adam Smith win the fourth frame.

In the pairs, a 22-break by Kevin Harrop, when paired with Rutland, sealed the frame against Paul Stoves/Paul Nord to complete the whitewash.

Glendale eased to a 4-1 win over Seaham Conservatives A, thanks to Thomas Gwyn, John Danby, Marc Smithson and Paul Atkinson.

In the pairs, Gary Stockton/Robert Cougle saw Seaham claim a consolation point when they beat Frank McParlin/Atkinson.

Steven Tate clinched the first frame for Biddick A at home to Lumley before Terry Froud increased the lead in the next frame.

Sean Henderson replied before David Adamson won the fourth frame against Brian Meuse.

In the pairs, Henderson/Meuse beat Adamson/Froud 63-34 to reduce the defeat to 3-2.

Pennywell Comrades travelled to The Victory and got off to a good start, thanks to Andrew Doran and Joe Turner.

John Butler pulled one back for The Victory before Anthony Longstaff clinched the fourth frame against Darren Dowell.

In the pairs, Dean Taylor/Stuart Taylor beat Gerry Porter/Ray James for an excellent 4-1 win.

The match between Seaham Conservatives B and Biddick B was expected to be close and the singles alternated into a 2-2 situation before Seaham took the pairs for a 3-2 win.

H Congratulations to Seaham Conservatives A’s Gary Stockton who beat Lumley’s Brian Meuse 3-1 to win the Over-45 Singles title.

Murton Colliery’s Jackson Mason is celebrating after winning the Over-55s title with a 3-2 win over Mill View’s Stephen Chandler.

Whitburn’s John Smith defeated Steels’ Tommy Ayre 3-1 to claim the Captain’s Cup title.

Glendale’s John Danby/John Wiseman clinched a 3-1 win in the Pairs final against Lumley’s Alec Hannan/Richie Tiffin.