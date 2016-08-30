Whitburn, South Hylton seal victories to set up final clash

There was two semi-final matches played this week in the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker Summer League, with excellent snooker seen in both matches and setting up a much anticipated final.

In the first semi-final, Group One winners Whitburn welcomed Group Two runners-up Biddick in what was expected to be a close match.

Tony Hazard got Whitburn off to an excellent start resisting a comeback from Steven Tate to win the first frame on the final black 50-44, before John Smith increased the lead beating David Adamson 54-34.

Rod Turnbull started a comeback for Biddick winning a close third frame against Joseph Cromby 58-44, before David Adamson/Terry Froud forced a deciding frame whrn they beat Graeme Ablett/Mark Fox on the final pink 69-51.

In the deciding frame, John Smith was drawn out against Steven Tate and some good long potting helped John win the frame 70-35 for the 3-2 win.

In the other semi, current Winter League champions and Group Two winners South Hylton entertained Group One runners-up Steels.

The first frame saw Adam Smith get Hylton off to a good start as breaks of 24 and 51 helped him beat Chris Cowie 76-26 before a 25 break helped Kevin Harrop increase the lead, beating Jimmy Gales 68-28.

Ray Charlton Junior pulled one back for Steels with an excellent 87-33 win over Phil Burford but in the pairs, South Hylton won the match as breaks of 30 and 35 by Ian Stewart, when paired with Graham Rutland, won the frame 88-24 for the 3-1 win.

The final will take place tomorrow night at Biddick Social Club starting at 7.30pm and will see Whitburn and South Hylton battle it out for the title.