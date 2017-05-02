Washington steamroll over Murton to extend lead at top

Snooker

Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League leaders Washington Snooker increased their lead at the top with an excellent 5-0 win at home to Murton Colliery.

A 21-break helped Stephen Thompson win the first frame before Gavin Dixon won the second frame.

A 27-break helped Norman Leslie win the third frame and a 22-break helped Roful Hoque win the fourth frame.

In the pairs, Thompson/Dixon beat Steven Cook/Eddie Williamson 57-34 to complete the whitewash.

Graeme Ablett got Whitburn off to a good start at home to Glendale.

Joe Cromby continued his good form to beat Thomas Gwyn before breaks of 45 and 23 helped John Smith win the third frame.

Paul Atkinson pulled one back for Glendale before teaming up with John Danby to win the pairs, beating John Smith/Mark Fox 70-48 and reduce the defeat to 3-2.

South Hylton welcomed Seaham Conservatives A and started well with Bobby Boyce winning the first frame.

Michael Monaghan levelled the match before Graham Rutland moved Hylton back into the lead.

A 38-break helped Adam Smith win the fourth frame before a 24-break by Gary Stockton, when paired with Robert Cougle, helped win the pairs against Smith/Rutland 71-44 to make the final score 3-2 to Hylton.

Tommy Ayre continued his excellent form for Steels, away at Mill View, winning the first frame against Norman Brown.

A-39 break saw Lee Dixon level the match before Ray Charlton Jnr moved Steels back into the lead.

Vince Flynn won the fourth frame before Charlton Jnr/Ray Charlton Snr won the pairs, beating John Spruce/Dixon in another close frame 69-59 for the 4-1 win.

Biddick B started strongly at home to The Hetton Centre with Michael Simpson winning a close first frame against Stephen Rushworth.

Trevor Walton clinched the second frame, but Paul Stoves pulled one back for The Hetton Centre.

Joe Nord levelled the match, and in the pairs, Philip Straughan/Paul Cobb beat Paul Stoves/Joe Nord 77-18 for the 3-2 win.

Lumley stormed toa 4-1 away win at Seaham Conservatives B, thanks to Glen Edwards, Brian Meuse, Sean Henderson, while Andrew Drinkwater/Meuse won the pairs frame against Justin Ebdy/Bobby Carne 63-43 for the win

Colin Dobson responded with Seaham’s consolation frame.

The match between The Victory and Biddick A was expected to be close and the singles alternated into a 2-2 situation before Biddick took the pairs for the overall 3-2 result.