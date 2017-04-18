Washington lead way, but Whitburn are hot on their heels

snooker

In the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League, leaders Washington Snooker got off to an excellent start away at Lumley courtesy of Stephen Thompson against Andrew Drinkwater.

Gavin Dixon won the second frame before Norman Leslie won the third frame.

Brian Meuse pulled one back for Lumley before teaming up with Sean Henderson to win the pairs, beating Stephen Thompson/Norman Leslie 61-53 to reduce the defeat to 3-2.

Second placed Whitburn reduced the gap at the top to two points after an excellent 4-1 win away at Biddick A.

A 37-break helped Mark Fox win the first frame before breaks of 31 and 25 helped Graeme Ablett win the second frame.

Joe Cromby clinched the third frame before John Smith won the fourth.

In the pairs, David Adamson/Terry Froud won Biddick a consolation point against Ablett/Cromby.

Ian Stewart got South Hylton off to a good start away at Pennywell Comrades.

Kevin Harrop potted well to win the second frame against Dean Taylor before Graham Rutland won the third frame on the final black.

Adam Smith controlled the fourth frame against Stuart Taylor before Andrew Doran/Steven Smith got Pennywell a consolation point, beating Bobby Boyce/Adam Smith in the pairs.

Steels travelled to Murton Colliery and started well thanks to Tommy Ayre.

Jimmy Gales won a close second frame against Steven Cook before Ray Charlton Jnr won the third frame.

Jackson Mason pulled one back for Murton, before Charlton Jnr/Charlton Snr beat Stephen Clementson/Jackson Mason 74-22 for the 4-1 win.

Elsewhere in the league, Seaham Conservatives A edged out their B team, winning 4-1.

Biddick B started strongly away at Mill View with Trevor Walton winning the first frame and Michael Simpson sealed the second frame.

John Spruce pulled one back for Mill View before John Temple won the fourth frame. In the pairs, Norman Brown/John Spruce beat Philip Straughan/Peter Mills to reduce the defeat to 3-2.

The Victory started strongly away at The Hetton Centre with Darren Dowell winning the first frame, with Andy Newby winning the second.

Paul Stoves pulled one back for Hetton before John Butler claimed the fourth frame against Joe Nord.

In the pairs, John Butler/Ray James beat Paul Stoves/Joe Nord for the 4-1 win.