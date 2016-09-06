Walker on cruise control at summit

Baz Walker maintained his unassailable lead at the top of the Golden Fleece Darts League with 5-0 win over Gary Richardson.

Walker’s best legs came in 18 (twice), 19 and 21 darts, including a 180.

Glen Woodbridge also cruised to a 5-0 victory over Jack Revely 5-0.

Woodbridge enjoyed winning legs of 20 and 21 darts.

Charlie Thompson played out of his skin to claim two 5-0 victories.

Firstly, Thompson beat Norman Place and then John Doran, while enjoying winning legs of 18, 19, 20 and 21 (twice).

Whitewashes were the order of the day and Lee Rump got in on the act with a 5-0 success over Gary Bramley.

Rump’s best legs were two 21-darters.

Denny Cullen defeated Jaxon Douglass 5-0, with Cullen’s best leg coming in 20 darts.

Micky Watson drew with Steve Richardson, with both players’ best legs coming in 20 and 21 darts. Watson also hit a 180.

Marco Laybourn cruised to a 5-0 win over Gary Bramley.

Laybourn’s best legs were 18, 19 and 21 dart legs, including a 180.

Pete Wilson drew with Steve Carr and John Doran completed Gary Bramley’s miserable night with yet another 5-0 defeat.