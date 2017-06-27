Vital Golden Fleece Darts Premier League win leaves Paul feeling over the Moon

Paul Moon produced a stunning performance to defeat current Golden Fleece Darts Premier League leader Steve Richardson 5-3.

Moon’s best leg came in 18 darts, while Richardson enjoyed winning legs in 17, 18 and 20 darts.

Charlie Thompson beat Gary Richardson 5-2, while Steve Carr defeated Glen Woodbridge 5-3.

Woodbridge bounced back from the earlier defeat to beat Jordan Thoms 5-2.

Kev Long edged out Don Green 5-3, and Davy Marley saw off John Doran to win 5-2.

Norman Place picked up a rare point when he held Long to a draw.

Alan Stoves continued his move up the table after a 5-1 win over Andy Clark.

Denny Cullen romped to a 5-0 win over Tom Davies, while Marco Laybourn beat Mark Forth 5-1.

Steve Peel beat Pete Wilson 5-1 and Mark Reeves strolled to a 5-0 win over Don Green.

John Doran defeated Andy Clark 5-3, with both players’ best leg a 20-darter. Doran also enjoyed a checkout of 100.

Finally, Charlie Thompson edged out Davy Marley to win 5-3.