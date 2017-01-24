Thompson helps Washington break Steels’ hearts

snooker

A fantastic break of 49 by Stephen Thompson helped Washington Snooker overcome Steels in the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League.

Thompson’s break got Washington off to an excellent start when he beat Tommy Ayre 67-24.

Jay Dewar won a close second frame against Jimmy Gales, before Ray Charlton Junior pulled one back for Steels.

Gavin Dixon won a high scoring fourth frame against Ray Charlton Snr before Thompson/Norman Leslie won the pairs 63-50 for a 4-1 win.

Whitburn travelled to Murton Colliery and started well with Joe Cromby and Graeme Ablett winning the first two frames.

Eddie Williamson pulled one back for Murton before Mark Fox clinched the fourth frame.

In the pairs, Tony Hazard/Ablett beat Jackson Mason/Eddie Williamson 67-25 for a 4-1 win.

Pennywell Comrades romped to a stunning 5-0 home win over The Victory.

Comrades had Joe Turner, Dean Taylor, Ian McDermott and Anthony Longstaff winning the singles games.

In the pairs, Andrew Doran/Stuart Taylor beat Ray James/John Butler 54-21 to complete the whitewash

South Hylton defeated The Hetton Centre 4-1 after Adam Smith set them on their way with an excellent 68 clearance in the first frame.

Bobby Boyce won the second frame before breaks of 25 and 20 helped Graham Rutland win the third frame.

Stephen Rushworth pulled one back for Hetton before another excellent break of 56 by Smith, when paired with Kevin Harrop, won Hylton the pairs frame and secured a 4-1 win.

Biddick B also claimed a 4-1 victory when they welcomed Seaham Conservatives B.

Biddick got off to a good start with Michael Simpson winning the first frame before Colin Dobson levelled.

Peter Mills moved Biddick back into the lead before John Temple won a close fourth frame.

In the pairs, Philip Straughan/Paul Cobb beat Justin Ebdy/Bobby Carne 42-34 for the 4-1 win.

A 21 break helped Steven Tate put Biddick A on track for victory away at Lumley.

Terry Froud increased Biddick’s lead before a 36 break helped Sean Henderson pull one back for Lumley.

Jimmy Jackson levelled the match before a 31 break by Graham Smith, when paired with David Adamson, helped win the pairs 64-36 and also the match 3-2.

The match between Seaham Conservatives A and Glendale was expected to be close and the singles alternated into a 2-2 situation before Seaham took the pairs for the overall 3-2 result.