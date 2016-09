Chester-le-Street’s Terence Watson secured the Durham County Golf Union Members’ Autumn Salver.

He scored 39 stableford points at Ravensworth in midweek, finishing a point ahead of his three closest challengers.

Houghton’s Ray Garden was ninth on 36 points, ahead of clubmate K.Purvis (13th) on countback. Wearside had Geoff Harle 15th and Colin Wilson 17th, both on 35 points.