Swimming: Mark and Imogen enjoy perfect day in Northumberland and Durham Masters Gala

Mark Robinson and Imogen Fife enjoyed days to remember for City of Sunderland Masters in the Northumberland and Durham Gala at Haven Point in South Shields.

The pair secured gold medals in each of their competitions, with Robinson taking five victories and Fife four.

In the 30-34 section, Robinson won the 50m breaststroke (33.45sec), 50m freestyle (25.72), 50m backstroke (31.65), 50m butterfly (28.68) and 100m medley (1.07.62).

Fife grabbed four golds in the 18-24 category, in the freestyle over four distances - 50m (42.29), 100m (1.28.18), 200m (3.16.72) and 400m (6.52).

Every Sunderland swimmer picked up at least one gold.

Chris Toop had six medals in seven events in the 40-44 age group, winning the 100m freestyle (1.14.46), 200m freestyle (2.33) and 400m freestyle (5.37.22). He also had a silver in the 800m freestyle (11.18) and bronzes in the 50m butterfly (35.06) and 100m medley (1.22.10).

Lindy Woodrow landed golds in the 200m freestyle (3.31.18) and 800m freestyle (15.04) in the 60-64 section, adding a silver in the 50m breaststroke (56.26) and 100m freestyle (1.28.18).

Graeme Shutt bagged two golds and two silvers in the 65-69 category, winning the 50m freestyle (43.32) and 50m breaststroke (53.44). He was runner-up in the 100m medley (1.44.51) and 100m backstroke (1.50.95).

In the 25-29 section, Conor Crozier scored a fine triumph in the 100m medley, in 1.06.68. He added silvers in the 50m freestyle (25.99) and 50m backstroke (30.50), and snatched a bronze in the 50m breaststroke (34.53).

Neil Shutt, in the 40-44 age group, won a gold in the 100m breaststroke in 1.25.96, adding silvers in the 50m breaststroke (37.75) and 100m medley (1.19.04) and a bronze in the 50m freestyle (30.21).