Swimming: Lindy and Imogen make impact for City of Sunderland Masters in Great North Swim

Two City of Sunderland Masters swimmers – Imogen Fife and Lindy Woodrow – competed in the Great North Swim on Windermere.

Tough conditions meant that fast times were hard to come by.

Veteran open water competitor Woodrow completed the 5km race in 1hr 46min 22sec, slower than last year but understandable due to the conditions. She ranked first in the 60-64 years female category.

She also posted 32.57 in the one-mile event, again coming first in her section.

New Sunderland swimmer Fife, in the 20-34 years category, posted 34 minutes for the one-mile event, coming 105th in her section, in only her third ever open water swim. She now intends to compete in the Open Water Championships in the Rother Country Park in July.