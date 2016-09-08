Swimmer Josef Craig misses out on 400m medal as Britain grab gold in Paralympics

South Tynesider Josef Craig must regroup after seeing the first Paralympics medal hope vanish in Rio tonight.

Great Britain won the men’s 400m freestyle S8 final, but, unfortunately for Craig, from Jarrow, the gold medal went to team-mate Ollie Hynd.

Hynd lowered his own world record to touch first in 4min 21.89sec and upgrade on the silver he won in London 2012.

Nineteen-year-old Sunderland ABC swimmer Craig, a gold medallist in S7 in the London Paralympics four years ago, finished up in sixth place in 4.39.04, seven seconds off a medal.

He has the 50m and 100m freestyle events to look forward to, though, as well as the 4x100m freestyle.