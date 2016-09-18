Sunderland's Matthew Davison in Mexico for World Triathlon Championship

Sunderland athlete Matthew Davison was today taking part in the biggest day of his sporting life.

The 20-year-old is in Mexico for the ITU AG World Triathlon Championship, only his second ITU age-group even in only his third season of competition.

In his first championship in Chicago last year, Matthew finished sixth in his age group, less than a minute behind the American champion.

He is sponsored by OPUS Building Services, whose managing director Gavin Richardson is himself a triathlete who has competed for his country at international level.

“Since last year, Matthew has really ramped up and refined his training, helped by his move to train with Sunderland ASC under coach Danny Thompson," said Gavin.

"His eyes have been opened to performance training and he has a real hope this year with his increased performance and focused training.

“I have known Matthew since he started in triathlon, and as a competitor myself he is getting better year on year and has a real opportunity in Mexico.

"We’re delighted to be sponsoring him and wish him the very best for the world championship,” he added.

After recovering from training injuries early in the season, Matthew, from Ashbrooke, has had a successful run of results, winning many local triathlete competitions including Northumberland, Ripon, Bamburgh and Whitley Bay.

“On the national stage, Matthew has taken gold at the National Championship and bronze at British Championship, proving his credibility as a significant contender,” added Gavin.

Matthew said: "I work part-time at a coffee shop, but wouldn’t be able to put the hours of training in I need to without the continued help from OPUS – I can’t thank them enough.

“I am actively looking seeking further sponsorship and should any local companies wish to raise their profile, especially if they have a interest in swimming, cycling and running, please don’t hesitate contacting me at Mattdavison@hotmail.co.uk,” he added.

Opus Building Services was created by Gavin and Ian King in 2006 and now has almost 100 members of staff.

The company, based in Boldon, specialises in electrical and mechanical engineering, providing heating and plumbing services across a range of sectors.

Opus Building Services has recorded year-on-year growth since it was created and turnover is about £10.5million annually.