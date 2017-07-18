Stoves on fire with two superb victories

Alan Stoves’ form was red hot when he secured two fantastic victories in the Golden Fleece Darts Premier League.

Stoves stormed to a 5-0 win over Don Green, and then defeated Davy Mason 5-2 with ease.

During the two wins, Stoves enjoyed winning legs of 18, 20 and 21 darts.

Glen Woodbridge rallied back from 3-1 down to beat Tom Davies 5-3.

Steve Peel had a mixed night when he took to the oche three times.

Peel beat Kev Long 5-3, defeated Tom Davies 5-2, but fell to a 5-1 loss at the hands of Denny Cullen.

Gary Richardson beat Steve Carr 5-3, while Charlie Thompson defeated John Doran 5-2.

Pete Wilson beat Jaxon Douglass 5-1 and Davy Mason came from 4-0 down to claim a draw against John Doran.

Adam Lafferty remains top of the pile after a 5-0 win over Norman Place.

Gary Richardson drew with Glen Woodbridge, while Jaxon Douglass made amends for an earlier defeat, beating Norman Place 5-1.

Elsewhere, Jordan Thoms beat Don Green 5-0 and Steve Richardson beat Mark Reeves 5-1.