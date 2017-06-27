South Hylton stun Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League leaders as title race hots up

Washington Snooker’s Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League title aspirations took a knock this week when South Hylton dished out a 4-1 defeat to the table toppers.

South Hylton got off to a great start with Adam Smith beating Roful Hoque on the final pink, and Graham Rutland clinched the second frame against Steven Thompson, with the aid of a 21 break.

Norman Leslie pulled one back for Washington, before Kevin Harrop beat Gary Bell on the final black 54-47.

In the pairs, a 27 clearance by Adam Smith, when paired with Bobby Boyce, won Hylton the frame for an excellent 4-1 win. The shock result will make the last few weeks of the season very interesting.

Graeme Ablett got Whitburn off to a good start away at Biddick B.

Joe Cromby won the second frame before John Smith won the third frame.

Craig Barron, in his first appearance of the season, won the fourth frame before Philip Straughan/Peter Mills won Biddick a consolation point, beating Ablett/Cromby in the pairs to reduce the defeat to 4-1.

The match between Seaham Conservatives B and The Victory was expected to be close and the singles alternated into a 2-2 situation before The Victory took the pairs for the overall 3-2 result.

Mill View entertained Glendale and got off to a good start as Lee Dixon clinched the first frame, only for John Danby to level the match.

John Wiseman moved Glendale into the lead before Paul Atkinson won the fourth frame.

In the pairs Howard Lax/Dixon beat Frank McParlin/Atkinson 56-30 to reduce the defeat to 3-2.

Lumley welcomed Seaham Conservatives A and started well with Sean Henderson dominating the first frame against Gary Stockton.

Andrew Drinkwater potted well to beat Michael Monaghan, before Ian Hughes pulled one back for Seaham.

A shortage of Lumley players gave Seaham the fourth frame to draw level, before two breaks of 21 by Brian Meuse, when paired with Drinkwater, won Lumley the pairs beating Les Pinder/Robert Cougle 71-61 for the 3-2 win.

Biddick A travelled to The Hetton Centre and got off to an excellent start with Steven Tate winning the first frame and Terry Froud claimed the second frame.

Paul Nord started a comeback for Hetton before Joe Nord levelled the match.

In the pairs Paul Stoves/Ernie Bonsall completed an excellent comeback beating Froud/David Adamson 56-21 for the 3-2 win.

Andrew Doran got Pennywell Comrades off to a good start away at Murton Colliery, beating Ryan Lowes on the final black.

Eddie Williamson quickly levelled the match before Anthony Longstaff moved Pennywell back into the lead.

Stephen Clementson won a high scoring fourth frame against Joe Turner 69-58, before teaming up with Eddie Williamson to win the pairs, beating Stuart Taylor/Longstaff 55-34 for the 3-2 win.

H Any teams wishing to enter a projected Summer League, please contact Graham Rutland by the July 1. No teams will be allowed to enter after the deadline.