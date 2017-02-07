Seaham Conservatives halt runaway league leaders in their tracks

snooker

Seaham Conservatives B are celebrating after inflicting the first defeat of the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League campaign on league leaders Washington Snooker.

Robin Midson got Seaham off to an excellent start, winning the first frame against Gary Bell 62-45.

Tony Grimes won the second before Norman Leslie pulled one back for Washington.

Colin Dobson won a black ball fourth frame against Gavin Dixon 56-52, before Leslie/Gavin Dixon won the pairs, beating Justin Ebdy/Bobby Carne 64-37, reducing the defeat to 3-2.

The Hetton Centre welcomed Whitburn and started well with Steven Rushworth winning the first frame against Mark Fox with the aid of a 22 clearance 61-60.

A 31-break helped Paul Stoves win the second frame before Joe Cromby won the third frame for Whitburn.

A 20-break helped Joe Nord win the fourth frame before Stoves/Paul Nord won the pairs 55-1 for an excellent 4-1 win.

Tommy Ayre got Steels off to a good start at home to South Hylton winning the first frame, but that was as good as it got.

Bobby Boyce levelled the match and a 41-break helped Adam Smith move Hylton into the lead.

Ian Stewart won the fourth frame against Jimmy Gales 75-45, and in the pairs, a 44-break by Adam Smith, when paired with Kevin Harrop, helped win the frame 82-25 for the 4-1 win for Hylton.

The match between Mill View and Biddick A was expected to be close and the singles alternated into a 2-2 situation before Biddick took the pairs for the overall 3-2 result.

Murton Colliery edged to a 3-2 victory at home to Glendale, with Ryan Lowes and Jackson Mason winning their first two frames.

Marc Smithson started the comeback for Glendale, before Paul Atkinson levelled the match.

However, in the pairs, Mason/Eddie Williamson defeated Thomas Gwyn/Frank McParlin 69-58 to conclude the 3-2 win.

The Victory travelled to Seaham Conservatives A and started well with Gerry Porter winning a black ball first frame against Gary Stockton.

Michael Monaghan levelled before John Butler pinched the third frame on the final black against Robert Cougle.

A 24-break helped Les Pinder win the fourth frame, before Stockton/Robert Cougle won the pairs beating Porter/Darren Dowell for a Seaham 3-2 win.

A 59-break saw Martin Ball get Lumley off to a good start at home to Pennywell Comrades.

Ian McDermott levelled the match before Jimmy Jackson moved Lumley back into the lead.

Brain Meuse potted well to beat Dean Taylor 53-17, before teaming up with Jimmy Jackson to win a high scoring pairs frame 87-69 against Stuart Taylor/Andrew Doran for the 4-1 win.