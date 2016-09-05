Tries from Dixon and Steel, but Seaham lose out on opening day

Seaham succumbed to a 29-12 defeat in their first game of the new Durham/Northumberland Division Three season on Saturday.

Seaham started strongly, dominating the first 10 minutes and registering the first try when No 8 John Dixon picked a line after Seaham won a lineout and drove forward impressively.

Wallsend, relegated from Division Two, dominated the scrum and maul and ran in four tries, despite a determined defensive effort, directed by captain Mick Bland in the lineout.

The last 20 minutes saw the hosts slightly tire and Graham Steel was able to nip through and score Seaham’s second try, which he converted to cut the deficit to 17 points.

Youngster Owen Gill was man of the match in his first senior game.

Sunderland fought gallantly before going down 24-21 in their opening match of the Division Two season at North Shields.

The Ashbrooke club marked the recent passing of player John Drummond with a minute’s silence ahead of kick-off.

The second team took on Houghton firsts at Dairy Lane and were beaten 36-7, having been level at a converted try apiece at the break.

Durham City trailed 10-0 but hit back to lead 17-10 only to be pegged back for a draw by Bradford & Bingley in their North One East opener.