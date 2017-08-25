South Shields pair in World Cup final team

South Shields rugby stars Katy McLean and Tamara Taylor have been named in the England side for the World Cup final against New Zealand.

Holders England face the Black Ferns in Belfast tomorrow night (kick-off 7.45pm, live on ITV4).

Fly-half McLean and lock Taylor both played key roles in Tuesday’s last four win over France and it is no surprise they have retained their jerseys for the showpiece.

McLean, from Shields, captained England to world glory in France in 2014, when Taylor, who coaches Jarrovians, was one of the Red Roses’ star forwards.

The Darlington Mowden Park Sharks players line up in an England team which shows one change from the XV who defeated the French 20-3.

Bristol back Megan Jones has also been called into the England team.

Jones will line up alongside Rachel Burford in midfield, with Emily Scarratt moved from centre to full-back as replacement for Danielle Waterman, who suffered concussion during England’s semi-final victory over France three days ago.

England head coach Simon Middleton has otherwise retained the starting XV that accounted for France, with Amy Wilson Hardy moving on to the replacements’ bench instead of Jones.

Jones claimed England’s second touchdown against France, while she earlier made a try-saving tackle after going on for Waterman during the first half.

Middleton said: “Our goal was to get to this point in the tournament, using the full breadth of the squad and rotating players to ensure we were in the best possible position to peak.

“The strength in depth of this squad and the quality across all 28 players has meant we have been able to do just that.”

Victory for England over the Black Ferns would see them retain the World Cup, having toppled Canada to win it in Paris three years ago.