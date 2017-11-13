Rugby: Seaham roar back in feast of tries to sink West Hartlepool TDSOB

Seaham hit back in style to beat West Hartlepool TDSOB 37-22 in a Durham/Northumberland Three thriller on Saturday.

Seaham started well, but a mix-up in the backs pushed full-back Alex Barker into a rushed kick which was received by the Tech winger who ran in unopposed in the corner.

Seaham Rugby Club hold a minute's silence at yesterday's mini rugby matches

The hosts fired straight back when Barker made up for his earlier error when he backed himself and scored a brilliant try in the corner. Tech replied with two quick back to back tries and could have scored a fourth as Seaham struggled to cope with their strong running and uncompromising style.

Seaham finished the half strongly, though, with Adam Larkin scoring a fine try in the corner.

The second half saw Seaham attacking down the hill and they quickly struck, as Jack Adamson put Adam Larkin into a gap and he brilliantly drew his man, leaving Pete Madden with the easy task of jogging into the corner.

Tech fought back again with another good try in the corner, but Madden scored a brilliant second try for Seaham, dancing between the centres and running in from 30 yards.

Seaham’s pack became dominant and Kurt Miller struck from close range, smashing through tired tackles to score. Then, with the last play, another free-flowing move went through the hands for Larkin to score.

Young Bradley Robinson enjoyed an excellent match at scrum-half and full-back, but hooker David Fisher was man of the match, leading by example from the front. putting in some great runs and tackles throughout the game.

Seaham under-7s, 8s, 10s and 12s continued their development with an impressive visit to Houghton. All four teams performed magnificently, scoring an abundance of tries in each age group.

The games were paused for a minute’s silence at 11am in respect of remembrance Sunday.