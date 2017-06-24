Rugby: 2017-18 fixtures for Sunderland, Houghton, Seaham, Durham City and Horden & Peterlee

The fixtures are out for the 2017-18 rugby season, with a September 2 date for most clubs.
Durham/Northumberland Div Two
Sep 2 Hartlepool
Sep 9 NORTH SHIELDS
Sep 16 Richmondshire
Sep 23 WHITLEY BAY ROCKCLIFF
Sep 30 Acklam
Oct 7 DARLINGTON
Oct 21 Ashington
Oct 28 SEDGEFIELD
Nov 4 Ryton
Nov 11 Whitby
Nov 25 WINLATON VULCANS
Dec 2 Newton Aycliffe
Dec 9 BISHOP AUCKLAND
Dec 16 North Shields
Jan 6 RICHMONDSHIRE
Jan 13 Whitley Bay Rockcliff
Jan 20 ACKLAM
Jan 27 Darlington
Feb 3 ASHINGTON
Feb 17 Sedgefield
Mar 3 RYTON
Mar 10 WHITBY
Mar 24 Winlaton Vulcans
Apr 7 NEWTON AYCLIFFE
Apr 14 Bishop Auckland
Apr 21 HARTLEPOOL
HOUGHTON
Durham/Northumberland Div Three
Sep 16 CHESTER-LE-STREET
Sep 23 West Hartlepool TDSOB
Sep 30 PRUDHOE & STOCKSFIELD
Oct 7 Seaton Carew
Oct 21 SEAHAM
Oct 28 Jarrovians
Nov 4 SEGHILL
Nov 11 South Shields
Nov 25 YARM
Dec 9 WALLSEND
Dec 16 Blyth
Jan 6 WEST HARTLEPOOL TDSOB
Jan 13 Prudhoe & Stocksfield
Jan 27 SEATON CAREW
Feb 3 Seaham
Feb 17 JARROVIANS
Mar 3 Seghill
Mar 10 SOUTH SHIELDS
Mar 24 Yarm
Apr 7 Wallsend
Apr 14 BLYTH
Apr 21 Chester-le-Street
SEAHAM
Durham/Northumberland Div Three
Sep 16 Jarrovians
Sep 23 SEGHILL
Sep 30 South Shields
Oct 7 YARM
Oct 21 Houghton
Oct 28 BLYTH
Nov 4 Chester-le-Street
Nov 11 WEST HARTLEPOOL TDSOB
Nov 25 Prudhoe & Stocksfield
Dec 9 SEATON CAREW
Dec 16 Wallsend
Jan 6 Seghill
Jan 13 SOUTH SHIELDS
Jan 27 Yarm
Feb 3 HOUGHTON
Feb 17 Blyth
Mar 3 CHESTER-LE-STREET
Mar 10 West Hartlepool TDSOB
Mar 24 PRUDHOE & STOCKSFIELD
Apr 7 Seaton Carew
Apr 14 WALLSEND
Apr 21 JARROVIANS
DURHAM CITY
Durham/Northumberland Div One
Sep 2 Horden & Peterlee
Sep 9 SOUTH SHIELDS WESTOE
Sep 16 Gosforth
Sep 23 NOVOCASTRIANS
Sep 30 Barnard Castle
Oct 7 Hartlepool Rovers
Oct 21 GUISBOROUGH
Oct 28 Medicals
Nov 4 CONSETT
Nov 11 Stockton
Nov 25 GATESHEAD
Dec 2 Ponteland
Dec 9 REDCAR
Dec 16 South Shields Westoe
Jan 6 GOSFORTH
Jan 13 Novocastrians
Jan 20 BARNARD CASTLE
Jan 27 HARTLEPOOL ROVERS
Feb 3 Guisborough
Feb 17 MEDICALS
Mar 3 Consett
Mar 10 STOCKTON
Mar 24 Gateshead
Apr 7 PONTELAND
Apr 14 Redcar
Apr 21 HORDEN & PETERLEE
HORDEN & PETERLEE
Durham/Northumberland Div One
Sep 2 DURHAM CITY
Sep 9 Hartlepool Rovers
Sep 16 GUISBOROUGH
Sep 23 Medicals
Sep 30 CONSETT
Oct 7 Stockton
Oct 21 GATESHEAD
Oct 28 Ponteland
Nov 4 REDCAR
Nov 11 BARNARD CASTLE
Nov 25 South Shields Westoe
Dec 2 GOSFORTH
Dec 9 Novocastrians
Dec 16 HARTLEPOOL ROVERS
Jan 6 Guisborough
Jan 13 MEDICALS
Jan 20 Consett
Jan 27 STOCKTON
Feb 3 Gateshead
Feb 17 PONTELAND
Mar 3 Redcar
Mar 10 Barnard Castle
Mar 24 SOUTH SHIELDS WESTOE
Apr 7 Gosforth
Apr 14 NOVOCASTRIANS
Apr 21 Durham City