Rugby: 2017-18 fixtures for Sunderland, Houghton, Seaham, Durham City and Horden & Peterlee

The fixtures are out for the 2017-18 rugby season, with a September 2 date for most clubs.

Durham/Northumberland Div Two

Sep 2 Hartlepool

Sep 9 NORTH SHIELDS

Sep 16 Richmondshire

Sep 23 WHITLEY BAY ROCKCLIFF

Sep 30 Acklam

Oct 7 DARLINGTON

Oct 21 Ashington

Oct 28 SEDGEFIELD

Nov 4 Ryton

Nov 11 Whitby

Nov 25 WINLATON VULCANS

Dec 2 Newton Aycliffe

Dec 9 BISHOP AUCKLAND

Dec 16 North Shields

Jan 6 RICHMONDSHIRE

Jan 13 Whitley Bay Rockcliff

Jan 20 ACKLAM

Jan 27 Darlington

Feb 3 ASHINGTON

Feb 17 Sedgefield

Mar 3 RYTON

Mar 10 WHITBY

Mar 24 Winlaton Vulcans

Apr 7 NEWTON AYCLIFFE

Apr 14 Bishop Auckland

Apr 21 HARTLEPOOL

HOUGHTON

Durham/Northumberland Div Three

Sep 16 CHESTER-LE-STREET

Sep 23 West Hartlepool TDSOB

Sep 30 PRUDHOE & STOCKSFIELD

Oct 7 Seaton Carew

Oct 21 SEAHAM

Oct 28 Jarrovians

Nov 4 SEGHILL

Nov 11 South Shields

Nov 25 YARM

Dec 9 WALLSEND

Dec 16 Blyth

Jan 6 WEST HARTLEPOOL TDSOB

Jan 13 Prudhoe & Stocksfield

Jan 27 SEATON CAREW

Feb 3 Seaham

Feb 17 JARROVIANS

Mar 3 Seghill

Mar 10 SOUTH SHIELDS

Mar 24 Yarm

Apr 7 Wallsend

Apr 14 BLYTH

Apr 21 Chester-le-Street

SEAHAM

Durham/Northumberland Div Three

Sep 16 Jarrovians

Sep 23 SEGHILL

Sep 30 South Shields

Oct 7 YARM

Oct 21 Houghton

Oct 28 BLYTH

Nov 4 Chester-le-Street

Nov 11 WEST HARTLEPOOL TDSOB

Nov 25 Prudhoe & Stocksfield

Dec 9 SEATON CAREW

Dec 16 Wallsend

Jan 6 Seghill

Jan 13 SOUTH SHIELDS

Jan 27 Yarm

Feb 3 HOUGHTON

Feb 17 Blyth

Mar 3 CHESTER-LE-STREET

Mar 10 West Hartlepool TDSOB

Mar 24 PRUDHOE & STOCKSFIELD

Apr 7 Seaton Carew

Apr 14 WALLSEND

Apr 21 JARROVIANS

DURHAM CITY

Durham/Northumberland Div One

Sep 2 Horden & Peterlee

Sep 9 SOUTH SHIELDS WESTOE

Sep 16 Gosforth

Sep 23 NOVOCASTRIANS

Sep 30 Barnard Castle

Oct 7 Hartlepool Rovers

Oct 21 GUISBOROUGH

Oct 28 Medicals

Nov 4 CONSETT

Nov 11 Stockton

Nov 25 GATESHEAD

Dec 2 Ponteland

Dec 9 REDCAR

Dec 16 South Shields Westoe

Jan 6 GOSFORTH

Jan 13 Novocastrians

Jan 20 BARNARD CASTLE

Jan 27 HARTLEPOOL ROVERS

Feb 3 Guisborough

Feb 17 MEDICALS

Mar 3 Consett

Mar 10 STOCKTON

Mar 24 Gateshead

Apr 7 PONTELAND

Apr 14 Redcar

Apr 21 HORDEN & PETERLEE

HORDEN & PETERLEE

Durham/Northumberland Div One

Sep 2 DURHAM CITY

Sep 9 Hartlepool Rovers

Sep 16 GUISBOROUGH

Sep 23 Medicals

Sep 30 CONSETT

Oct 7 Stockton

Oct 21 GATESHEAD

Oct 28 Ponteland

Nov 4 REDCAR

Nov 11 BARNARD CASTLE

Nov 25 South Shields Westoe

Dec 2 GOSFORTH

Dec 9 Novocastrians

Dec 16 HARTLEPOOL ROVERS

Jan 6 Guisborough

Jan 13 MEDICALS

Jan 20 Consett

Jan 27 STOCKTON

Feb 3 Gateshead

Feb 17 PONTELAND

Mar 3 Redcar

Mar 10 Barnard Castle

Mar 24 SOUTH SHIELDS WESTOE

Apr 7 Gosforth

Apr 14 NOVOCASTRIANS

Apr 21 Durham City