Chance for women and girls to get into rugby – with World Cup winner Tamara Taylor

Sunderland Rugby Club are hosting a Pitch Up and Play event for girls and women at Ashbrooke on Sunday.

And England’s Tamara Taylor, a World Cup winner, will be there to help with the coaching.

The event is for women and girls aged 11 and over – with no upper limit!

It is designed to encourage girls and women into the sport, whether it’s contact or just touch, and promises to be a lot of fun.

Anyone interested can just turn up and are asked to wear some sports clothes and trainers or boots.

The event runs from 10-11.30am. Later in the day, Sunderland Flames – the club’s senior women’s team – are playing Kendal Wasps at Ashbrooke (1.30pm).