Richardson rallies to take over at the summit

Darts

Steve Richardson brought Adam Lafferty’s unbeaten start to the Golden Fleece Darts Premier League season to an abrupt end with a 5-3 victory.

Richardson had winning legs of 18, 19 and 20 darts in a victory that sees him take over at the summit of the league.

Richardson evening got even better when he eased past Don Green, winning 5-0.

John Doran beat Steve Peel 5-2, while Steve Carr drew with Kev Long.

Lee Rump played two and won them both. Rump beat Gary Richardson 5-2 and then saw off Paul Moon, winning 5-1.

Alan Stoves played out a draw with Charlie Thompson. Stoves enjoyed winning legs in 13 and 18 darts, while Thompson enjoyed best legs of 16, 17 and 21.

Denny Cullen defeated Davey Mason 5-2, while Marco Laybourn beat Pete Wilson 5-1.

Charlie Thompson came from 3-1 down to beat Jordan Thoms 5-3, with both players’ best darts coming in 20 and 21 darts.

Davey Mason made up for his earlier defeat by beating Tom Davies 5-1.

The last game of the night saw John Doran draw with Marco Laybourn.