Richardson dazzles to secure two victories

Gary Richardson produced two great performances in the Golden Fleece Darts League to claim two victories.
Firstly, Richardson beat Denny Cullen 5-3 and then cruised to a 5-0 victory over John Doran.
Richardson enjoyed winning legs of 19, 20 and 21 (three) darts, plus two 180s.
League leader Baz Walker defeated Mark Forth 5-1.
Walker had winning legs of 15, 16 and 20 darts, plus three 180s. Forth’s leg came in 17 darts with a great finish of 107.
Charlie Thompson also earned two superb victories when he saw off Jack Revely and Micky Watson, winning 5-2 in both games.
Thompson had winning darts of 16 (twice), 17, 18, 19 and 21 (twice), including a 180.
Marco Laybourn beat Don Green 5-1, with best darts of 15 and 21, a great finish of 123 and a 180.
Glen Woodbridge moved up to second with two 5-0 wins over Norman Place and Kev Long.
Mark Forth picked up a rare win against Paul Moon, winning 5-3.
Jaxon Douglass beat Pete Wilson 5-2, with both players’ best leg a 19-darter.
Micky Seaman drew with Andy Clark, while Micky Watson beat Paul Moon 5-0.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.