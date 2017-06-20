Resurgent Mill View prove too strong for Biddick A

Mill View produced a stunning team performance to ease to a 4-1 victory over Biddick A in the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League.

Mill View started well with Lee Dixon winning a close first frame against Terry Froud, with the aid of a 30 break.

Graham Smith levelled the match when he beat Norman Brown 69-33, before Howard Lax continued his good form to beat Rod Turnbull 68-26.

Steve Chandler claimed the fourth frame before teaming up with Howard Lax to win the pairs, beating Smith/David Adamson 61-47 for the 4-1 win that moves them away from danger at the bottom of the table

A 47-break by Stephen Thompson got leaders Washington Snooker off to a good start away at Seaham Conservatives B.

Justin Ebdy levelled the match before Colin Dobson moved Seaham into the lead.

Gavin Dixon quickly levelled the match before teaming up with Stephen Thompson to win the pairs, beating Bobby Carne/Ebdy 57-41 for the 3-2 win.

Whitburn welcomed The Hetton Centre and started well with Joe Cromby winning the first frame and Graeme Ablett clinched the second frame.

An excellent 41-break helped Paul Nord beat Mark Fox, before breaks of 25 and 20 helped John Smith win the fourth frame.

In the pairs Paul Stove/Nord beat Smith/Fox 58-43 to reduce the defeat to 3-2.

South Hylton entertained Steels and started strongly with Adam Smith winning the first frame against Tommy Ayre 78-38.

Breaks of 46 and 30 helped Graham Rutland win the second frame against Lee Norton.

A 24-break helped Ray Charlton Junior pull a frame back for Steels, before Jimmy Gales levelled the match, beating Kevin Harrop.

In the pairs Rutland/Smith won Hylton the match beating Vince Flynn/Ray Charlton Senior 73-63 to make the final score 3-2.

John Butler got The Victory off to a good start at home to Seaham Conservatives A, winning the first frame against Gary Stockton 80-46.

Darren Dowell controlled the second frame to beat Michael Monaghan, before Gerry Porter increased The Victory’s lead.

Robert Cougle pulled one back for Seaham, before breaks of 21 and 30 helped Stockton, when paired with Cougle, win the pairs against Ray James/Andy Newby 68-28 to reduce the defeat to 3-2.

Andrew Drinkwater got Lumley off to a good start away at Pennywell Comrades, before Anthony Longstaff levelled the match.

Brian Meuse moved Lumley back into the lead, but a shortage of players by Lumley handed Pennywell the fourth frame to again level the match.

In the pairs Brian Meuse/Drinkwater beat Dean Taylor/Stuart Taylor 64-22 for the 3-2 win.

The match between Glendale and Murton Colliery was expected to be close and the singles alternated into a 2-2 situation before Glendale took the pairs for the overall 3-2 result.

H Any teams wishing to enter a projected Summer League, please contact Graham Rutland by the July 1. Any teams wishing to enter after this deadline will not be allowed.