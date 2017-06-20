Reeves on the up after stunning victory

Mark Reeves moved up to second place in the Golden Fleece Premier Darts League when he stunned Kev Long to claim a 5-3 victory.

Reeves enjoyed winning legs in 17, 18 and 21 darts, and a great finish of 121.

Steve Peel strolled to a 5-1 success over Jaxon Douglass, while John Doran beat Norman place 5-1.

Kev Long produced the surprise of the night when he defeated Adam Lafferty 5-0.

Denny Cullen beat Gary Richardson 5-1 and Marco Laybourn edged out Alan Stoves to win 5-2.

Lee Rump secured two wins from his two games when he beat Michael Davies (5-1) and John Doran (5-3).

Rump had winning legs in 14, 18, 19 and 20, including three 180s.

Steve Richardson also clinched two wins when he beat Michael Davies (5-1) and Marco Laybourn (5-3).

Paul Moon beat Steve Carr 5-1, with both players’ best leg coming in 21 darts.

Don Green picked up his second win of the season when he eased out Davy Mason (5-2).

Jordan Thoms enjoyed a 104 outshot in his 5-2 victory over Steve Carr.