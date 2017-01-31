No stopping Washington as they claim 11th straight win

Snooker

Washington Snooker made it 11 wins on the bounce in the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League after they eased to a 5-0 success over The Victory

Stephen Thompson got Washington Snooker off to an excellent start with the aid of a 81 break.

Roful Hoque won the second frame before breaks of 21 and 24 saw Norman Leslie win the third frame.

A 22 break helped Gavin Dixon win a high scoring fourth frame, before pairing up with Leslie to win the pairs on a re-spotted black against John Butler/Darren Dowell 81-74.

Whitburn earned a 4-1 victory when they entertained Mill View, thanks to winning frames from John Smith, Joe Cromby, Mark Fox

In the pairs, Tony Hazard/Cromby beat Lee Dixon/Stephen Chandler 59-22 for the win.

Dixon secured View’s consolation frame.

Steels also claimed a 4-1 victory when they travelled to Seaham Conservatives B.

Lee Norton, Tommy Ayre, Ray Charlton and Jimmy Gales sealed the win, but Justin Ebdy/Bobby Carne earned Seaham a consolation point when they beat Ray Charlton Snr and Jnr.

Jimmy Jackson got Lumley off to an brilliant start away at Glendale, but the home team rallied to win the tie 4-1.

John Danby, Marc Smithson, Paul Atkinson won their singles games, while Thomas Gwyn/Frank McParlin won the pairs frame, beating Sean Henderson/Andrew Drinkwater on the final black.

Adam Smith continued his excellent form for South Hylton, who were at home to Biddick B, winning the first frame against John Temple 122-25.

A 22-break helped Bobby Boyce win the second frame before Peter Mills won the third frame, beating Graham Rutland 78-28.

Paul Cobb won a close fourth frame on the final black against Kevin Harrop 54-48 before Adam Smith, paired with Ian Stewart, produced an excellent 93 break to win the pairs frame 93-18 and the 3-2 win for Hylton.

Murton Colliery got off to an excellent start away at Biddick A with Ryan Lowes winning the first frame.

Stephen Cook then claimed the second frame against Terry Froud 60-38.

Graham Smith started the comeback for Biddick, beating Eddie Williamson before David Adamson quickly levelled the match, beating Stephen Clementson 49-24.

In the pairs, Smith/Adamson completed an excellent comeback when they edged out Clementson/Cook on the final black for the 3-2 win.

In the final game of the night, Pennywell Comrades edged out Seaham Conservatives A 3-2.