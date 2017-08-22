Three and easy for Steels, Hetton, Boldon and Mill View

Victories by the margin of 3-1 were the order of the day in the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker Summer League as all results bar one finished that way.

In Group One, Seaham Conservatives A got off to a good start away at Steels with Michael Monaghan winning the first frame with the aid of a 31 break.

A 25-break clearance helped Tommy Ayre level the match before a 23-break helped Ray Charlton Junior move Steels into the lead.

In the pairs, Vince Flynn/Ray Charlton Senior beat William Cowell/Michael Monaghan 58-28 for the 3-1 win.

The Hetton Centre welcomed Biddick A and it was Paul Stoves who claimed the first frame before Terry Froud levelled the match in the next frame.

Joe Nord moved Hetton back into the lead before Stoves/Nord won the pairs, beating David Adamson/Rod Turnbull 49-39, for an excellent 3-1 win.

In Group Two, Seaham Conservatives B welcomed leaders Boldon CA and got off to a good start, thanks to Bobby Carne.

Joe Cromby quickly levelled the match before John Smith moved Boldon into the lead, beating Manna Singh.

In the pairs, Graeme Ablett/Cromby beat Tony Grimes/Robin Midson 70-60 for the 3-1 win.

Norman Brown won Mill View the first frame against Pennywell Comrades B, beating Andrew Doran on the final black before Anthony Longstaff increased the lead.

John Spruce moved Mill View back into the lead before a 41-break by Howard Lax, when paired with Spruce, won Mill View the pairs, beating Chris Hallett/Joe Dun 76-32 for a good 3-1 win.

Breaks of 61 and 22 saw Adam Smith get South Hylton off to an excellent start against Pennywell Comrades A.

Graham Rutland increased the lead when he defeated Kevin Harrop with the aid of a 31-break.

Dean Taylor pulled one back for Pennywell, beating Ian Stewart 58-39, before teaming up with Stuart Taylor and getting a 36-break to help win the pairs against Bobby Boyce/Adam Smith 62-18 for a 2-2 draw.