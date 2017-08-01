Tate, Adamson, Froud and Turnbull guide Biddick to win

Biddick A are the only team with a 100 per cent record in Group One of the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker Summer League after a 3-1 win over Pennywell Comrades A

Biddick had Steven Tate winning the first frame against Joe Turner and Terry Froud winning the second frame with a 34 clearance, beating Kevin Harrop.

Steve O’Wellen pulled one back for Pennywell when he defeated Graham Smith, before David Adamson/Rod Turnbull claimed the pairs frame, beating Stuart Taylor/Steven Smith 71-40 for the 3-1 win.

Lee Norton got Steels off to a good start at home to South Hylton before Graham Rutland leveled the match.

A 34-break helped Ray Charlton Junior move Steels back into the lead, beating Ian Stewart 60-21, before Vince Flynn/Ray Charlton Senior won the pairs against Adam Smith/Bobby Boyce 76-64 for an excellent 3-1 win.

Steven Rushworth was in impressive form for The Hetton Centre, who drew 2-2 with Seaham Conservatives A.

Rushworth saw off Gary Stockton in the opening frame, before Paul Nord increased Hetton’s lead.

William Cowell pulled one back for Seaham, beating Joe Nord 61-22, before an unlucky in-off on the final black by Paul Nord handed father and son Michael and Anthony Monaghan the pairs 68-57 to draw the match.

In Group Two, Pennywell Comrades welcomed Boldon CA and got off to a good start, thanks to Andrew Doran.

Joe Cromby potted well to level the match against Aaron Duncan 66-29.

John Cambell moved Pennywell back into the lead before Graeme Ablett/Mark Fox beat Anthony Longstaff/Joe Dunn in the pairs to share the spoils.

Mill View entertained Murton Colliery and had Norman Brown winning the first frame against Stephen Clementson.

Eddie Williamson quickly levelled the match, beating Howard Lax 54-44.

A 24-break helped John Spruce move Mill View back into the lead, before Clementson/Williamson won a close pairs frame, beating Spruce/Lax 62-55 to secure the drwa.

H Could members please be aware that the next monthly meeting is the AGM meeting and is on Thursday, August 10, at South Hylton (7pm).

All Summer League entry money (£15) must be paid and all teams wanting to enter the Winter League should attend.

Please note, the AGM meeting will be extended so all trophies can be handed out.