Super South Hylton win big against out-of-sorts Biddick

There seems to be no stopping South Hylton in Grouop One of the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker Summer League after they again produced a stunning performance.

South Hylton got off to an excellent start away at Biddick A with Adam Smith winning the first frame against Steven Tate, before a 48 break and a 25 clearance saw Graham Rutland win the second frame.

A 24 break helped Gavin Dixon win the third frame before Rutland/Smith won the pairs against David Adamson/Rod Turnbull 60-48 to complete the whitewash.

Steven Rushworth got Hetton Centre off to a good start away at Steels, winning the first frame against Lee Norton before Ray Charlton Junior levelled the match.

Tommy Ayre moved Steels into the lead, winning a close third frame against Paul Stoves before Vince Flynn/Ray Charlton Senior won the pairs on the final black beating Stoves/Joe Nord 57-55 for the 3-1 win.

Seaham Conservatives A had an excellent 3-1 win away at Pennywell Comrades A, but sadly no scorecard has been received. As a result Pennywell Comrades A have been docked two points.

In Group Two, Boldon CA started well away at Murton Colliery with John Smith winning the first frame and Graeme Ablett winning a close second frame.

Mark Fox continued his good form to win the third frame against Stephen Clementson before teaming up with Joe Cromby to win the pairs, beating Eddie Williamson/Clementson 67-42 to complete the clean sweep.

Pennywell Comrades B travelled to Seaham Conservatives B and started well with Andy Doran winning a close first frame and John Campbell winning the second.

Colin Dobson pulled one back for Seaham before Andrew Doran/Chris Hallett won a close pairs, beating Colin Dobson/Tony Grimes on the final black for the 3-1 win.