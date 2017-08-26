Sunderland Masters swimmer Dave Hills tops British rankings in three freestyle events

Have your say

City of Sunderland Masters swimmer Dave Hills has secured the No 1 British ranking for three events in his age group.

Hills impressed with a series of excellent results in the Fina World Masters Swimming Championships in Budapest.

Now he is the top-ranked swimmer in this country for the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle in the 65-69 years category.

He is also ranked second in the 50m butterfly.

Hills’ best result in Hungary came in the 200m freestyle, posting a time of 2min 42.01sec, finishing 12th in his category.

He was the top British competitor in the 200m, and retained that position in the shorter freestyle swims too.

He was 15th in the 100m freestyle in 1.10.76 and 25th in the 50m freestyle (31.99sec).

His 50m butterfly time of 40.06 secured 27th place, and third best Briton.

Sunderland Masters, meanwhile, had three competitors in the Swim England National Open Water Championships’ 1500m event at Rother Valley Country Park in Sheffield.

Mark Robinson completed the distance in a speedy 21min 31sec, ranking fifth in his 45-49 years category and 28th overall.

Lindy Woodrow was fourth in her 60-64 category in 28.35, while Imogen Fife was sixth in the 18-24 category in 32.20.