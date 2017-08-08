Steels rise to summit after seeing off Hetton Centre

Steels moved top of Group One after a good 3-1 away win at The Hetton Centre in the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker Summer League.

Lee Norton gave Steels a good start before Paul Nord levelled the match.

Ray Charlton Junior moved Steels back into the lead before Ray Charlton Senior/Vince Flynn won the pairs, beating Steven Rushworth/Ernie Bonsall 57-20 for the win.

Ian Stewart got South Hylton off to an excellent start at home to Biddick A, winning the first frame against Steven Tate with the aid of 27 break.

Breaks of 20 and 26 saw Graham Rutland win the second frame before a 32 break helped Adam Smith come from behind to beat David Adamson.

Rod Turnbull/Adamson won Biddick a consolation point when they beat Bobby Boyce/Rutland in the pairs on the final black to reduce the defeat to 3-1.

Pennywell Comrades A travelled to Seaham Conservatives A and started well with Joe Turner winning the first and Kevin Harrop winning the second frame with a 22 clearance.

Les Pinder pulled one back for Seaham when winning a high scoring third frame against Steve O’Wellen 64-50, before Ian Hughes/Robert Cougle claimed a share of the spoils when they beat Stuart Taylor/Kevin Harrop 62-25.

In Group Two, Boldon CA hold top spot after an excellent 3-1 win at home to Murton Colliery.

Mark Fox won the first frame against Stephen Clementson before Eddie Williamson had an excellent result against Joe Cromby to level the match.

Graeme Ablett moved Boldon back into the lead before a break of 29 by Michael Grieveson, and breaks of 20 and 26 by John Smith, saw Boldon clinch the pairs frame against Williamson/Clementson 84-24 for the win.

Pennywell Comrades B welcomed Seaham Conservatives B and stormed into a 3-0 lead thanks to Andrew Doran, John Campbell and Anthony Longstaff.

However, Robin Midson/Tony Grimes won Seaham a consolation point when they defeated Aaron Duncan/Longstaff 68-29 to reduce the defeat to 3-1.