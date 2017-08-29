Steels finding it tough to shake off South Hylton

South Hylton are hot on the heels of leaders Steels in Group One of the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker Summer League after the latest round of games.

South Hylton produced the most comprehensive performance in their 4-0 rout over The Hetton Centre.

Adam Smith dominated and Graham Rutland potted well to win the second frame with the aid of a 48 break.

Gavin Dixon increased Hylton’s lead before a 28-break by Smith, and a 25 clearance by Rutland, won Hylton the pairs frame against Paul Stoves/Joe Nord on the final black to complete the whitewash.

Leaders Steels welcomed Pennywell Comrades A and started well with Lee Norton winning the first frame.

Kevin Harrop levelled the match, before a 20-break helped Dean Taylor move Pennywell into the lead.

In the pairs, Ray Charlton Senior/Vince Flynn beat Dean Taylor/Stuart Taylor 70-37 to secure a 2-2 draw.

Elsewhere in the group, Biddick clinched a 3-1 victory over Seaham Conservatives A.

Steven Tate and Graham Smith put Biddick in control in the first two frames.

Les Pinder pulled a frame back for Seaham before David Adamson/Rod Turnbull continued their good pairs form when they beat Gary Stockton/Robert Cougle 66-21 for the 3-1 win.

In Group Two, leaders Boldon CA travelled to Mill View and started well thanks to John Smith before Howard Lax won the second frame against Graeme Ablett.

John Spruce moved Mill View into the lead with an excellent win over Joe Cromby, before a 40-break by John Smith and a 22-break by Mark Fox, won Boldon the pairs for the 2-2 draw.

Colin Dobson got Seaham Conservatives B off to a good start at home to Murton Colliery.

Steven Cook levelled the match before Stephen Clementson moved Murton into the lead.

In the pairs, Tony Grimes/Robin Midson won a marathon one hour 20 minute frame, beating Clementson/Eddie Williamson on the final black 52-50 to force a 2-2 draw.

H Any teams interested in entering the Winter League must complete an entry form and return it to Graham Rutland, by Saturday, September 2.