Richardson rises to the top of the league

Steve Richardson’s superb 5-3 victory over Tom Davies saw him rise to the summit of the Golden Fleece Darts Premier Division.

Richardson’s win was all the sweeter with winning legs of 18, 19 and 21 darts.

Gary Richardson beat Mark Forth 5-2, with winning legs of 18 and 21 (twice), including a brilliant 180.

Mark Reeves played two games and won them both. Firstly, Reeves beat Steve Carr 5-0 and then Alan Stoves 5-2.

Reeves’ best legs came in 18, and 19 (twice) darts, which included a 180.

Kev Long beat Denny Cullen 5-2, with both players’ best leg coming in 20 darts.

Glen Woodbridge beat Davy Mason 5-1, while John Doran defeated Adam Lafferty 5-3.

Charlie Thompson beat Don Green 5-3 and Mark Forth edged out Tom Davies 5-3.

Steve Richardson came from 4-2 down to claim a draw with Andy Clark.

Paul Moon and Davy Mason had to settle for a draw, while Pete Wilson wrapped up the evening with a 5-2 victory over Andy Clark.