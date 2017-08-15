Norton, Ayre and Charlton keep up Steels’ solid start

Steels cruised to a 3-1 victory over Biddick in the latest round of the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker Summer League.

In the Group One match, Steels got off to a flying start with Lee Norton winning the first frame against Steven Tate, before Tom Ayre won the second frame, beating Terry Froud.

Ray Charlton Junior potted well to win the third frame, beating David Adamson, before Rod Turnbull/David Adamson claimed a consolation for Biddick when they defeated Vince Flynn/Ray Charlton Senior 69-41 to reduce the defeat to 3-1.

Bobby Boyce got South Hylton off to a good start away at Seaham Conservatives A, winning a close first frame against Michael Monaghan on the final black.

A 30-break helped Graham Rutland win the second frame against Robert Cougle, before Les Pinder won the third frame.

In the pairs, a 25 clearance by Boyce, when paired with Rutland, helped Hylton win the frame, beating Ian Hughes/Gary Stockton 72-26 for the 3-1 win.

The Hetton Centre travelled to Pennywell Comrades A and started well with Paul Stoves dominating the first frame against Kevin Harrop, before Joe Turner levelled the match.

Joe Nord won a high scoring third frame against Steve O’Wellen 79-50, before Dean Taylor/Stuart Taylor claimed a share of the spoils when they won the pairs frame, beating Ernie Bonsall/Stoves 61-12.

In Group Two, Bobby Carne got Seaham Conservatives B off to a good start away at Mill View, before Colin Dobson won the second frame.

John Spruce pulled one back for Mill View, before teaming up with Howard Lax to win the pairs against Robin Midson/Tony Grimes on the final black 63-60 for a 2-2 draw.

A 22-break helped Andrew Doran get Pennywell Comrades B off to a positive start away At Murton Colliery.

Eddie Williamson soon levelled the match after beating John Campbell.

Stephen Clementson moved Murton into the lead before Williamson/Stephen Clementson won the pairs against Aaron Duncan/Joe Dunn for an excellent 3-1 win.