Marley’s magic secures two wins in Golden Fleece Darts Premier League

Davy Marley was on fire in the Golden Fleece Darts Premier League when he secured to superb victories.

Marley defeated Norman Place 5-1 and then Andy Clark 5-3. Marley’s best legs came in 18, 19, 20 and 21 darts.

Steve Carr against Davy Mason, Mark Forth against Richie Thoms and Gary Richardson against Kev Long all ended in draws. Thoms then drew with Andy Clark, while Denny Cullen beat Paul Moon 5-0.

Pete Wilson nailed the final two legs against John Doran to share the spoils.

Adam Lafferty remains top after a 5-0 win over Jaxon Douglass.

Glen Woodbridge stormed to a 5-0 victory over Alan Stoves.

Gary Richardson edged out Paul Moon to win 5-3, while Andy Clark beat Don Green 5-0.

Mark Reeves held his nerve to beat Steve Peel 5-3 and Steve Richardson defeated Jordan Thoms 5-2.

Marco Laybourn eased to a 5-1 victory over Davy Mason and John Doran also claimed a 5-1 win over Mark Forth.

Finally, Alan Stoves beat Jaxon Douglass 5-2, which included two 180s.