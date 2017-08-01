Mark went Forth and conquered two wins

Mark Forth secured to winning five-star performances in the Golden Fleece Darts Premier Division.

Forth won both games 5-0, seeing off both Don Green and Norman Place.

Adam Lafferty demolished Steve Peel 5-0 to maintain top spot in the league.

Peel responded in the best way possible when he also defeated Steve Carr 5-0, with winning legs of 18 and 20 darts, plus a superb finish of 150.

Mark Reeves moved up to second spot after a 5-2 victory over Tom Davies.

Charlie Thompson defeated Denny Cullen 5-1, while Jaxon Douglass beat Richie Thoms 5-3.

Thoms then beat Place 5-2, with winning legs of 15 and 20 darts.

Pete Wilson drew with Paul Moon, with both players’ best leg being an 18-darter.

Davy Marley won his first game against Jordan Thoms 5-1, but then played out a draw against Steve Carr.

Marley’s best legs were 20 (twice) and 21 darts, plus a superb 180. Thoms also hit a 180.

Steve Richardson beat Kev Long 5-2 and Marco Laybourn edged out Tom Davies 5-1.