Kat Driscoll helps Great Britain to World Championship bronze

Great Britain’s women’s trampoline team produced a superb performance to take World Championship bronze in Sofia last night.

Kat Driscoll, Laura Gallagher and Izzy Songhurst produced the goods to give the team a total of 163.810 points for third place behind Belarus and China.

Driscoll was the last up and in her ninth World Championships, she used all of her experience to produce a great routine to score 54.750 to give Great Britain a team total of 163.810 points for bronze.

Kat Driscoll said after: “It’s very emotional, at one point I wasn’t even sure I’d continue my career after Rio and now I’m here at another World Championships.

“I’m so proud to have won this medal with these girls. Having only three in the team adds pressure and every one of us has stood up to that and performed.

“Izzy has been incredible and in her first senior Worlds and Laura has shown again how good she is.

“The medal is testament to the GB trampoline programme and all the hard work that goes on back at Lilleshall with the support of our coaches, British Gymnastics and our EIS support staff.”

Earlier, Laura Gallagher posted a superb first routine, scoring 55.365 for her near perfect performance to get the team off to the strongest of starts.

Izzy Songhurst showed no sign of nerves completing her debut routine well for an impressive 53.715 points.